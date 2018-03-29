Fire crews on the scene of a house on Keithley Road. - Image: Carli Berry

House fire in Rutland

Emergency crews have responded to a house fire on Keithley Road in Rutland

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Rutland.

Crews were called to the area of Keithley and Knorr Road just after noon today after reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a single family residence.

The fire has been upgraded to a two alarm blaze and police are also on scene.

The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene and will update the story as more information is available.

