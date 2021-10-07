House fire in Oliver rips through roof

A house fire near the Oliver Airport ripped through the roof, sending up smoke that could be seen from around town on Thursday.

Originally fire crews were told there may be one person still inside the home. That quickly became the firefighters’ main focus until it was determined that both residents of the home could be accounted for, said Oliver Fire spokesperson Rob Graham.

Unfortunately, one cat may have died in the fire, he said.

The fire was called in around 1:30 p.m. Two engines, two tenders and numerous firefighters were on scene for a couple of hours to work on suppression of the blaze. The fire is believed to have started on the second floor.

There are no injuries to report.

The roof collapsed and there is extensive water damage but fire crews did manage to contain the blaze to 50 per cent of the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

