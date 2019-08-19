House fire in Nanaimo earlier this month being investigated as suspicious

The cause of a fire that severely damaged a home on Palomino Place Aug. 7 is now under investigation by Nanaimo RCMP.

Nanaimo RCMP has confirmed a fire that destroyed a home on Palomino Place earlier this month is being investigated as suspicious.

Firefighters responded to the alarm in Nanaimo’s Western Acres neighbourhood in the early morning hours of Aug. 7 and found the house fully involved in fire when they arrived.

“The fire department contacted the RCMP as they believed the fire may be suspicious from the outset,” said Sgt. Jon Stuart, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in an e-mail. “Once the scene was deemed safe to enter, fire and RCMP investigators entered the scene. They have confirmed the fire was suspicious.”

Stuart went on to say that investigators are awaiting further forensic analysis and a report from the fire investigator and that the investigation into the fire is “active and ongoing.”

Stuart was unable to say what was discovered at the fire scene that prompted investigators to deem the origin of the fire was suspicious.

“I cannot say at this point,” Stuart said. “We will have to await final reports and determine the direction of the investigation prior to making anything known.”

