House fire contained to one room in Revelstoke

Revelstoke Fire Rescue services doused a fire in a bedroom on Oscar St. last night, Aug. 20, around 10 p.m.

“The fire was extinguished quickly before it could spread beyond the object of origin,” the department said in a Facebook post.

In their second quarter report, which was recently presented to city council at a Committee of the Whole meeting, the fire department said they responded to five fires in April-June of 2021, 17 fire alarms and 13 burning complaints.

Other calls included calls for public service-15, calls about public hazards-5, car accidents-8 and first responder calls-11, for a total of 74 calls.

In the same time period in 2020, there were 69 calls, in 2019-118, in 2018-84 and in 2017-104.

APRIL 2021: Revelstoke fire department responds to house fire in the Big Eddy

