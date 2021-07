Fire services are on the scene

A house fire at 8:00 am on Highway 3A on the North Shore seen at about 7:30 a.m. July 22. Photo submitted

Highway 3A is closed in both directions because of a structural fire between Starlight Rd and Crescent Rd (13 km west of Balfour), according to DriveBC.

Fire and rescue services from the area are on the scene.

A detour is available via the Kootenay Lake Ferry.

More details to come.

Nelson Star