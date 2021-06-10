House burns on Third Avenue in Port Alberni

Fire crews from Port Alberni and surrounding regions respond to a house on fire next to Dog Mountain Brewing on Third Avenue, June 10, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY SUSAN ROTH)

Just days after a fire at an apartment building closed down a block of Third Avenue in Port Alberni, another fire across the street shut down the same block.

Fire crews were called at 2:42 p.m. on June 10, 2021 to a structure fire at a house on Third Avenue, located right next door to Dog Mountain Brewing. Employees from the craft brewery were using a garden hose to try and knock down the fire before the fire department arrived.

Crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

“The crew went into fast attack mode and went up to the second floor,” said Port Alberni Fire Department Chief Mike Owens. “They were able, through some good work, to confine the fire to the room of origin.”

There is smoke damage and water damage throughout the building, he added.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but Owens said the scene will be investigated by RCMP and the PAFD. Emergency support services were on hand to assist any residents who were displaced.

Owens said there was one person in the structure at the time of the fire, but they were able to self-extricate. They were looked after by BC Ambulance.

Fire crews from Port Alberni, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake all responded to the fire, which was extinguished and mopped up shortly after 4 p.m.

“Because we know of this structure and we know that it is inhabited by a number of individuals, en route we upgraded it to an automatic aid call,” said Owens.

A house on Third Avenue and Athol Street in Port Alberni is burning, emitting heavy smoke. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)

Andy Richards from Dog Mountain Brewing uses a garden hose to spray down a fire at a structure next door to the brewery before the fire departments arrive. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Andy Richards from Dog Mountain Brewing uses a garden hose to spray down a fire at a structure next door to the brewery while Port Alberni Fire Department Chief Mike Owens inspects the outside of the structure. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)