House burns in Harewood, three people displaced

Firefighters reposition a hose while putting out a fire on Lambert Avenue on Sunday evening. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A house fire in Nanaimo’s Harewood neighbourhood has displaced three people.

Crews were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of Lambert Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday, May 31. Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief Brad Wood said crews arrived to find smoke and flame on two sides of the house.

The occupants of the house got out safely thanks to working smoke alarms, said Wood, though a dog was unaccounted for.

Wood said the house sustained smoke and fire damage and three residents will receive assistance from the City of Nanaimo’s emergency social services. The tenants did not have insurance.

Wood said no one was cooking when the fire broke out and the cause is still unknown. The fire department will investigate.

