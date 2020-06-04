Hotel stabbing in Milner sends man to hospital

Langley RCMP say more than one attacker may have been involved

A man was stabbed and wounded in a hotel room in Langley’s Milner area on Sunday, Langley RCMP say.

The attack took place at around 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 at the hotel in the 6700 block of Glover Road said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The 36-year-old victim, a man of no fixed address, was attacked in a hotel room before being helped down to the lobby by another hotel patron, Largy said.

He was taken to the hospital but was released the next day after treatment.

“The whole front lobby got covered in blood,” said a witness to the incident, who asked that their name not be used.

The victim was still on scene when police arrived, Largy said.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Police believe that the attacker or attackers and the victim knew each other and that it was a targeted assault, said Largy. More than one person is thought to have been involved, but RCMP could not speak to the motive for the attack yet.

Langley Advance Times