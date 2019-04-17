On April 6 there was a community pancake breakfast held at the Houston Senior Activity Centre. The pancake breakfast happens the first Saturday of every month except in July and August. Everyone is welcome and breakfast is $10. And if you are looking for lunch the centre hold a luncheon every third Thursday each month. Come join in the fun and enjoy some great food. (Shiela Pepping photos)
