Hot weather on the way: Environment Canada

Forecasters say highs of mid- to late-30 degrees C are expected across B.C. Interior this week.

  • Aug. 6, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Environment Canada is warning that temperatures are expected to soar to the mid- to late-30 degrees C by mid-week across the southern interior of the province.

Weather forecasters are blaming the spike on a strengthening ridge of high pressure that will draw up hot air from the western United States.

READ: 30 degrees and warmer weather forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

Temperatures are expected to peak by Wednesday and Thursday this week, which could see the mercury hit 40 degrees C in some communities, while overnight lows are only dipping to high teens.

Forecasters expect temperatures to recede starting on Friday.

Environment Canada urges people to stay hydrated by drinking water, avoid sunburn by using sunscreen and don’t leave children or pets in parked cars.

READ: B.C. store owner spurred into action after seeing infant over-heat

Environment Canada also has a special air quality warning in effect for areas north of Invermere in the East Kootenays, as smoke continues to linger due to a large nearby wildfire in Kootenay National Park.

Previous story
VIDEO: Border blaze brings both Langley and Surrey firefighters together
Next story
Soldiers of Odin confront supporters of B.C. tent city

Just Posted

Which of North Cowichan’s beaches should go to the dogs?

 

Cranbrook cyclist earns gold, defends world title

  • 14 hours ago

 

Hot weather on the way: Environment Canada

  • 14 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Jason Aldean is the headliner for Sunfest 2019

 

Most Read