Hot tub at Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre now open

Only three people are allowed in the hot tub at a time, with a time limit of 10 minutes

The hot tub is now open at the Quesnel and District Arts and Recreation Centre.

An occupancy limit of the hot tub is set at three people at a time, with a time limit of 10 minutes.

The hot tub re-opened Tuesday, Sept. 8, and recreation centre staff are continuing to follow COVID-19 public health recommendations.

The pool and hot tub will be open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all visitors/guests are being asked to practise physical distancing and remain two metres apart at all times, stay home if they are sick, and wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.

At the Arts and Recreation Centre, the weight room, gym, pool and hot tub are now open, while the sauna and other facilities will remain closed until further notice, according to the City of Quesnel’s website.

For more information about occupancy limits, swimming lessons, group pool bookings, activities and programming, call the Quesnel and District Arts and Recreation Centre at 250-992-8200. For full facility hours of operation, visit quesnel.ca/arts-recreation/facilities/arts-recreation-centre.

For a list of all City of Quesnel facility closures and status, visit quesnel.ca/covid-19.

