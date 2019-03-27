Hot topic: Prof to speak about effects of human-induced climate change in Campbell River

Public meeting comes as city plans for dozens of potential effects linked to global warming

Students take part in a protest against climate change, in Aarhus, Denmark, Friday, March 15, 2019. Students in cities worldwide skipped classes in protest over their governments’ failure to act against global warming. Photo by Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Increasingly dire warnings about the effects of a human-induced climate crisis continue to be dismissed by some members of the public.

A professor of geography who specializes in climate change research is inviting those people to an information session in Campbell River next week.

The public meeting is billed as a chance for residents to learn about climate change, its possible impacts on Island communities like Campbell River and what the city is doing to adapt.

“If people want to come out that have opposing views, that’s wonderful,” says Jeff Lewis, a professor of geography at Vancouver Island University.

Lewis and city staff will be fielding questions from the public during the drop-in event, organized jointly by the city and Strathcona Regional District (SRD).

The information session comes on the heels of several extreme weather events, including two of the worst wildfire seasons on record in B.C., 2017 and 2018.

It’s too early to say with certainty whether those fires resulted from man-made climate change, Lewis says. But scientists have found that many wildfires and other extreme events related to heat – including droughts and heat waves – are directly linked to climate change driven by human emissions.

“What they’ve found with a lot of these events is there’s almost no chance of some of these events happening, or at least not to the same severity or same length” without human-induced climate change, Lewis says.

Examples include the massive wildfires that hit Alaska in 2015. Climate change “just provided the really dry conditions that made the fires more severe,” Lewis says.

Global warming is currently on track to surpass the 1.5 C increase over pre-industrial levels that scientists have warned will lead to disaster. Amid the crisis, Lewis says he tries to focus on positive actions for the future.

“Even if we take small steps, we’re always able to avoid even more extreme climate change,” he says. “It will never get to the point where we just say it’s too late.”