‘Hot Spot’ patrols result in Duncan arrest, drug seizure

In the early morning hours of Friday, June 7, uniformed officers with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP paid a routine visit to a business area in the 300-block of the Trans Canada Highway.

In the early morning hours of Friday, June 7, uniformed officers with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP paid a routine visit to a business area in the 300-block of the Trans Canada Highway.

The result of patrolling the parking lot and surrounding area was the seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamine that appeared to be destined for resale on the streets.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested and faces charges.

The area has been identified as a “hot spot” by the RCMP resulting in an increased presence in the area according to Staff Sgt. Kurtis Bosnell of the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment.

“The area is known to be frequented by drug users and traffickers and has become a common location to purchase and consume drugs,” Bonsall said. “This was a pro-active initiative by uniform members that resulted in a significant amount of illicit drugs taken off the streets.”

The woman was held in custody and police will send the BC Prosecution Service “a fulsome report” for consideration of appropriate charges including but not limited to possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter