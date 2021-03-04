Hospital workers receive food donation

Workers at Kitimat General Hospital last week were presented with a large variety of food packages in appreciation of the last year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations came via local Epicurean representative Kerri Weightman who collected money for the purchases. (Jacob Lubberts photo)

  • Mar. 4, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

By Rod Link

