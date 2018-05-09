Hospital visitor nabbed for DUI in parking lot

Impaired driving

A man lost his license for 90 days following a traffic stop at the hospital Saturday night.

On May 5 around 10:15 p.m., police were at the hospital on another file when they observed a man leaving and became suspicious he could be attempting to drive impaired. Police located the man in the parking lot, keys in hand and behind the steering wheel, and initiated a traffic stop. A roadside breath test was administered and registered a fail.

The man received a 30-day vehicle impound and 90-day driving prohibition related to impaired care and control of a motor vehicle.

A parked vehicle had its window smashed out Friday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. on May 4, police received a report of a front passenger window being smashed out of a van parked on the 4500 Block of Greig Avenue. Blood was left on the vehicle, which had change stolen from a cup holder. Surveillance footage was present in the area and police have a suspect.

The investigation continues.

Domestic disturbance

Six domestic disturbances were reported over the weekend, resulting in two men and a woman being arrested.

On May 4, police received two separate files related to domestic assaults. Two men were arrested.

On May 5, a man was reported as breaching his no-contact order related to a domestic; he was subsequently arrested and held for court.

May 6, police were attending another matter when they observed a domestic disturbance. A woman was arrested and later released. The incident was deemed to be verbal in nature and both parties were separated. Later, a domestic assault was reported by a third party. Police attended and spoke to those present. The allegation was unsubstantiated.

Disturbance calls

More than half a dozen people had to sober up with the RCMP over the weekend.

From Friday to Sunday at midnight, police received approximately 17 disturbance related calls. As a result of five of those calls, seven people were arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.

Calls were received for Hanson Street, Lakelse Avenue, Park Avenue, Legion Avenue, Kalum Street, Hwy 16, Haugland, and other locations.

Prepared by Terrace RCMP Cst. Crystal Evelyn. If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting keyword TERRACE followed by your message to 274637 (CRIMES).