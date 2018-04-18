Hospital implements electronic charting

Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH) is the latest Interior Health site to launch a new electronic medical record in its emergency department.

The new EMR system, launched April 18, and allows emergency physicians and nurses to electronically document all aspects of the care they provide to patients including nurse assessments, vital signs, medication administered and emergency physician reports.

“We know that using technology can support health care providers as they work in a team to provide more coordinated care to patients,” said Adrian Dix, health minister.

Implementation team members have been busy training physicians and nurses to use the new system, as well as upgrading devices used by clinicians, including mobile workstations on wheels.

“Though it represents a major change in the care process, electronic charting will improve the availability of patient information in the emergency department and provide immediate access for primary care providers and other members of the health care team to records of emergency visit,” said IH board chair Doug Cochrane. “Health professionals, and ultimately patients, will benefit from having accurate, current information that is easily shared with all authorized members of the care team, and which follows the patient into the community after they leave the hospital.”

The EMR system will be implemented in phases and additional staff, physicians and project team members will be on-site to provide support during the transition period.

“I am excited to be a part of this landmark change,” said Dr. Stephan Samoyloff, department head for the PRH emergency department. “The electronic record will vastly improve our ability to communicate our care plans, which will improve patient care here and in the community outpatient setting.”

There may be times during the implementation that short delays will occur as employees become accustomed to using the new system. These will be monitored and adjustments will be made to ensure that quality patient care remains a priority at all times.

