Hospital foundation welcomes its new board

The Kitimat General Hospital Foundation’s recently-elected board feature two new faces.

At its AGM on March 13, two new directors were welcomed to the board – Fernanda Fontes, Royal Bank of Canada Kitimat branch manager, and Janet Tomayer, a relatively new Kitimat resident and an active foundation member.

Appreciation was expressed to out-going director Rachel Fournier, who has stepped down from the board but happily still remains an active and key member of the Gala Committee.

The first order of business for the new Board of Directors was to present $25,000 to the Kitimat Valley Housing Society towards the new Dementia Care Home Project.

KGHF is very pleased to contribute to this Northern Health pilot project for a person-centred, quality-of-life care home in Kitimat. All proceeds from the upcoming Spring Fling Gala that was held on Saturday, April 13, will also be contributed towards this exciting project.

KGHF continues to increase the quality of health care in Kitimat in partnership with community organizations, volunteer members and with the generosity and support of residents and businesses.