Hospital Foundation kickstarts fundraiser for $189,000 ENT equipment

Dr. Michelle Bosch (centre) prepares to kick the ball to mark the start of the fundraiser to purchase a state-of-the-art imaging equipment for the hospital. (Binny Paul/ Terrace Standard)

The Dr. R.E.M. Lee Hospital Foundation kick-started it’s fundraiser for $188,845 worth of surgical equipment with a $5,000 donation from the Terrace Community Foundation.

The hospital foundation is looking at purchasing a stealth station ENT (ear, nose and throat) imaging navigation system to help Dr. Michelle Bosch – the only Otolaryngologist in the northwest region at Mills Memorial hospital.

The machine offers electromagnetic technology for high definition image guidance during complex sinus and skull based surgeries.

Bosch sees patients from as far away as Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake, Burns Lake, Haida Gwaii, Kitimat and Prince Rupert.

Over 60 per cent of her patients need surgery but due to the lack of equipment, it is not feasible to conduct surgeries here in Terrace, which results in patients being referred to Vancouver or Prince George where the wait list can take up to two years, says Bosch.

The ENT imaging machine will make it easier for Bosch to conduct surgeries in Terrace for cases of chronic sinusitis, nasal polyps, tumours and injuries to the nose among others.

Terrace Standard