Hospital board votes down commemorative water features

An estimate for the water features came in $112,000 over budget

At Thursday’s board meeting, the Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District board decided not to proceed with commemorative water features.

With an approved maximum budget of $50,000 per fountain at both the Campbell River and Comox Valley campuses, the estimate for the two water features came in way over budget at $212,093.93.

The topic had already been voted down by the board in October, but it was brought back on the table at the Feb. 7 meeting for further consideration.

Liza Schmalcel, a Union Bay resident, gave a presentation at Thursday’s board meeting, explaining why she was opposed to the water features. She said there were risks associated with the fountains, including the possibility of children drowning, easing the spread of bacteria and attracting pests. As well, the proposed location for both fountains outside the busy and loud main entrances diminishes the therapeutic benefit of the fountains.

She added there was a lack of community input, and the water features were simply too expensive.

“It is the board’s fiduciary responsibility to ensure public money is spent on advancing the objectives stated on their website, ‘to enhance quality of care for patients, especially elderly and Aboriginal populations,'” said Schmalcel. “I fear the cost of the water features risk undermining the fundraising efforts of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation and the Comox and Campbell River Auxiliaries. Donors and volunteers may become disillusioned and choose to donate their valuable time and money to other charities that aren’t spending significant money on decor.”

Schmalcel suggested the board decrease their budget and find another, much less expensive commemorative item, such as artwork which will not require nearly as much maintenance and will not depreciate in value. This would leave funds left over to help fund hospital expansions or initiatives to improve care.

Speaking from experience, Schmalcel knows the impact of an overcrowded hospital as her mother spent much of her time getting moved between rooms, getting placed in the hallway or common areas with no call bell, no private washroom and no privacy.

“During those 60 days, they would move her from room to room and she would be in a hallway for a few hours in real distress. For an elderly person, it’s really hard on them to do that,” said Schmalcel. “We desperately need more acute care beds, not extravagant water features that can actually harm children and patients.”

Though she is pleased with the board’s decision to not proceed with the water features, Schmalcel hopes that the hospital board will consider ways to better allocate funding in the future and implement a better public engagement process.