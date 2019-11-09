Hosmer hosts first craft fair in approximately five years

On Saturday, November 2, the Hosmer Community Hall hosted a craft fair for the first time in approximately five years. Many vendors, some with strictly handmade goods or homebased businesses, were looking for craft fairs to showcase their work. Organizer Robin Hutchinson said they wanted to provide a venue for these artists, allow them the opportunity to enter the craft market, as well as earn an income and support their business.

Twenty-one vendors from all over the Elk Valley participated in the show. Locally in Hosmer, three artists participated, and the rest came from either Fernie Sparwood or Elkford.

Hutchinson hopes to have the Hosmer Craft Fair return annually, possible before Christmas and again in the spring.