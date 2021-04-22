Horsefly Road closed at Bells Lake Road due to washout Thursday, April 22

There are detours in place

The Horsefly Road is closed at Bells Lake Road due to a washout as of Thursday afternoon, April 22. (Misty Schulz photo)

Horsefly Road east of Williams Lake is closed at Bells Lake Road due to a washout Thursday, April 22.

There is a detour available via the Beaver Valley Road or 108 Horsefly Road by four-by-four only.

Dawson Road Maintenance is on scene doing an assessment and the company’s quality manager David Rhodes said the 108-Horsefly Road is reopened at 500 metres south of Bells Lake Road but remains soft.

In an update on area roads Wednesday evening, Rhodes said there was high water overflow down ditches and cross culverts at 100 per cent flow at the Bells Lake and Horsefly Road junction.

Additionally in the Chilotin, as of Thursday afternoon, Big Creek Road is open at the 22 km. mark and the Taseko Road is closed at the 33 km mark due to being flooded and impassable.

