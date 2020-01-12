Horse, rider reportedly struck by train in Rayleigh

Emergency personnel are on the scene amid stormy conditions, with blowing snow obscuring vision

Emergency personnel are at the scene of the incident in Rayeigh on Jan. 12.

Highway 5 southbound at Rayleigh was at a standstill at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday following reports that a train may have hit a horse and rider in the area.

Emergency personnel were on the scene amid stormy conditions, with blowing snow obscuring vision and prompting Environment Canada to issue multiple weather warnings.

Nathan Ritchie was at the scene and told KTW the horse has been loaded into a trailer, while the rider has been taken by ambulance to hospital.

The train was blocking access to Rayleigh, but as of 11:45 a.m. traffic was able to access the neighbourhood.