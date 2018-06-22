A person injured when a horse was hit by a car was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was conscious and speaking with emergency responders. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Horse put down after hit by car in Maple Ridge, one person to hospital

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

A person was taken to hospital in ambulance and a horse had to be put down after it was hit by a car on Friday afternoon on 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge.

At approximately 4 p.m., a horse was being walked along the road, returning from the Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre, when it was hit by a car and thrown down a steep back, about thee metres deep, according to firefighters.

A person was pinned under the horse.

The animal’s back legs were both broken, and a veterinarian euthanized the animal. It was then lifted off the patient, who was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

A person associated with the nearby North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association said the tragic events show the need for a safe shoulder for riders along 132nd Avenue, west of the Equi-Sports Centre.

She noted that since it has been recently re-paved, traffic speeds along the road even as they share it with horses.

• More details to follow as they become available.

Previous story
New seniors care facility officially announced
Next story
New Holiday Inn Express opens in Kelowna

Just Posted

Horse put down after hit by car in Maple Ridge, one person to hospital

 

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

  • 20 hours ago

 

Letter: Working together for a stronger Grand Forks

 

Expanded opportunities at recycling depots

 

Most Read