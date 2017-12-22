File photo.

Horse Lake Road closed for MVI

Horse Lake Road is currently closed in both directions near Toomey and Foothills roads due to emergency situation believed to be an MVI. Travelers are advised to take an alternate route until the road is reopened. Numerous emergency vehicles are or were at the scene, including RCMP, BC Ambulance, and 100 Mile Fire Rescue.

