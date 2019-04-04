Horse camp vandalized by “dead beats”

A local horse person shared these photographs taken Mar. 31, 2019, at the Fish Trap Horse Camp which is is just off Westsyde Road, and approximately 12.5 km south of Barriere.

A local horse person shared these photographs taken Mar. 31, 2019, at the Fish Trap Horse Camp which is is just off Westsyde Road, and approximately 12.5 km south of Barriere.

“This is a real shame,” noted the photographer, “I haven’t been there in a year but this is what I found. One corral dismantled to burn, and garbage.

“I know a handful of people that have put countless hours in building and maintaining this site, and then some dead beats can’t collect firewood so they start burning things.

“How nice it would be to know where these people live.”

Submitted photos:

