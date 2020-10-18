Horgan makes ‘mainstreeting’ campaign stop at Parksville Community Park

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan, right, poses for a photo during a campaign stop at Parksville Community Park on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Peter McCully photo)

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan campaigned on Vancouver Island on Sunday (Oct. 18), including an afternoon stop at Parksville Community Park to chat and take photos with members of the public.

Horgan, who was in Campbell River and Courtenay earlier in the day, did some masked-up mainstreeting along with candidates Adam Walker (Parksville-Qualicum) and Josie Osborne (Mid Island-Pacific Rim) and Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns ahead of Saturday’s provincial election.

Horgan said he enjoyed seeing people face-to-face, something not always possible during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I like engaging people and hearing their stories,” he said, adding it has been something of a ‘Zoom’ campaign so far.

“I’ve been able to visit dozens and dozens of communities over the course of a few days because of the technology,” he said, noting he did prefer the in-person connections.

Horgan noted the importance of the final week of the campaign, saying it is “important to bring it home for people” in terms of what their choices are and who they want to lead them.

Horgan said he talked with or took with pictures with roughly 100 people during his Parksville stop.

“I really enjoyed being here,” he said, noting he saw a large number of young people and families, as well as seniors walking along the boardwalk. “I saw lots of people, they were very happy.”

The pandemic continues to be the No. 1 issue for voters across the province, particularly in a community with a large number of seniors.

Horgan said the government’s efforts on that front are “steady as she goes.”

He said there has been particular praise for the efforts of Dr. Bonnie Henry, joking he talks regularly to other premiers who ask about her job status.

“Straight up information, focusing on science,” said Horgan of the approach to dealing with COVID-19.

After leaving Parksville, Horgan was headed to Duncan, where he was to do some traditional spearfishing.

— NEWS Staff

