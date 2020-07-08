Hope’s visitor centre re-opens, as tourism revs up in the area

Hope’s visitor centre is once again open, with COVID-19 measures including mandatory masks for staff and anyone entering the visitor centre’s ‘pod’ and a drive up info service. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard

Hope’s visitor centre has re-opened as of Tuesday, July 7, and is serving visitors curbside as well as in a ‘pod’ inside the portable building.

The visitor centre at 919 Water Avenue is now open 7 days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can drive up and park in front of the visitor centre, where a staff member will be outside greeting them curbside. One person per party is also able to go inside the building’s visitor ‘pod’, a small enclosed space inside the portable where visitors can interact with a staff member from behind a glass window, provided they wear a mask.

When The Hope Standard stopped by the building on Wednesday, July 8 at 3 p.m., within 30 minutes three groups had stopped by. Some asked for directions, others had questions about the continued closure of the Othello Tunnels and a third group made a photo stop at the John Rambo cut-out beside the visitor centre.

Tourism businesses in the area are also re-opening as phase three of the B.C. government’s COVID-19 restart plan allowed “smart, safe and respectful travel” within the province as of early July. Manning Park Resort re-opened June 4, the Yale Historic Site re-opened in July 3 by reservation only and further up the Canyon Kumsheen Rafting Resort re-opened their rafting trips July 1.

While the majority of provincial parks surrounding Hope are open to day-use as well as camping, the Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park that houses the popular Othello Tunnels remains closed with no expected opening date yet announced.

Pick up next week’s edition of the Hope Standard (July 16) to read more about the re-opening of tourism in Hope, the Fraser Canyon and Sunshine Valley.

