Hope’s local MPs draw line in the sand over Budget 2019

Political opposites, Mark Strahl and Jati Sidhu, don't see eye-to-eye on federal budget

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Finance Bill Morneau in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, for the presentation of this year's federal budget. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Although they’re political neighbours sharing election boundary borders, MPs Mark Strahl’s and Jati Sidhu’s opinions on the federal government’s recent release of its Budget 2019: Investing in the Middle Class.

“With Budget 2019, Justin Trudeau is covering up his corruption under $41 billion of brand new spending paid for by tax hikes if he’s re-elected,” Strahl said in a Mar. 19 press release.

“Justin Trudeau’s plan is obvious,” Strahl continued in his statement. “Massive deficits to distract Canadians from his corruption before the election. Massive tax hikes to pay for them after the election.”

Released on Tuesday, Mar. 19, the Liberal’s Budget 2019 is the party’s fourth since being elected in 2015, and their last before October’s federal election.

On the opposite of the fence, Sidhu disagrees with Strahl’s assessment of this year’s budget breakdown.

“This budget is great for Canadians and great for British Columbians,” Sidhu said in a release dated Mar. 21.

“Its aims, specifically (in) regards (to) housing, education, seniors, and healthcare, will be of tremendous benefit to the people of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon.”

Since the Liberals tabled their first budget in 2016, Sidhu notes that federal transfers to B.C. have grown by $1.2 billion, and that this year’s budget will deliver an additional $2.2 billion through the federal Gas Tax Fund—$278.6 million of which is earmarked for B.C.—which will address short-term infrastructure priorities in municipalities and First Nation communities.

Six communities in Sidhu’s riding will recieve a total of $876,446.

But Strahl said his constituents won’t be fooled by this year’s budget.

“Canadians will not be distracted by Mr. Trudeau’s cover-up deficits … (and) in the days ahead, Canada’s Conservatives will continue to oppose Justin Trudeau’s cover-up agenda … and will continue to hold him accountable.”

“Budget 2019 is the next step in the Government’s plan to keep Canada’s economy strong and growing,” Sidhu said, adding a strong economy starts with a strong middle class