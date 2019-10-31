Hope’s garbage and recycling fees adjusting set to happen in the new year

Some rates to go up, others will decrease if fee schedule adopted

Fees for residential pickup of garbage and all other waste will be rising in Hope in January, 2020. (Ben Lypka/Black Press file)

Garbage and recycling fees are undergoing an overhaul in the District of Hope.

The fee schedule was discussed briefly on Monday night, as amendments to Bylaw 1464 received a first, second and third reading.

The annual rate for residential garbage, including garbage, recycling, yard waste, organics and glass, will go up from $267.75 annually, to $322 annually. This will be the first increase seen for this service in six years, and will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Some other changes were discussed at a previous council meeting, as they work to update their fee schedule. There are changes for most every service, including garbage bins for commercial, industrial and multi-tenant customers. But not all rates are rising — some are dipping a little bit.

Commercial bag service will adjust from $52.89 to $52.75, for example.

The adoption of the amendment is expected at an upcoming meeting. To see a full pdf of the proposed changes, see this story on hopestandard.com.

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.