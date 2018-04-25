Hope RCMP members safe after close call with grey Ford pickup

WEEKLY RCMP UPDATE BY STAFF SGT. KAROL REHDNER

I was once again reminded about the dangers associated with the policing occupation.

Last week members of the Hope RCMP attended to the Othello Road/Highway 5 area in response to a stolen trailer report. The trailer was reported stolen to the Kelowna RCMP and information surfaced that the trailer was in our jurisdiction and in the previously noted area. Upon arrival to the scene, unknown suspects entered into a grey Ford pick up and in an effort to evade potential arrest drove directly at the members. Fortunately, none of the responding members were injured as a result of this interaction but it was a stark reminder how a quickly circumstances can change in a heartbeat. The responding members did an excellent job in maintaining their safety and that of other persons who were in the area.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a high visibility hooded sweatshirt and was last seen in the area of Old Hope Princeton Way and 3 Avenue.

A stolen trailer and pick up truck were recovered at scene. The investigation into this matter continues.

If anyone has any information please contact the Hope RCMP at (604)869-7750 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Last week saw a small rise in theft from vehicles. Although it was a slight rise, Hope RCMP are not wanting to see this become a greater problem. Once again police want to remind everyone to remove valuables from their respective vehicles so to not offer a visual enticement to the criminal element. And please do your part as an ambassador for the District of Hope to remind our out of town guests taking in our excellent local and back country areas to follow the same rules. An ounce of prevention.

Eleven of our Hope RCMP members were recognized this past week for their service and contribution in support of the collective response by the RCMP to the B.C. wildfire emergency during the summer of 2017. These members volunteered to go into the fire zone to assist in facilitating evacuations, 65,000 people were displaced, ensuring the safe transit of all people throughout the fire zones and the protection of property all within a very dynamic and fluid situation.

With the return of more pleasant weather Hope RCMP are asking the motoring public to pay extra care in and around schools and playground areas as our local children take full advantage of both the weather and local parks and play areas.