Hope protesters pound pavement in favour of supportive housing

Protesters marched in support of BC Housing’s plans to build supportive housing in Hope on Dec. 4. Walking protesters followed by around a dozen vehicles made their way from district hall in Hope to the BC Housing-owned site at 650 Old Hope Princeton Way. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Many of those who marched in a protest through downtown Hope Friday expressed a singular sentiment – supportive housing must be supported by the community and its politicians.

Many carried signs that read ‘support supportive housing’, ‘housing is a human right’ and simply ‘housing first’, expressing their support for a form of housing that involves providing people a place to live with wrap around supports including meals, laundry and other basic needs as well as referrals to services in the community such as healthcare, counselling and life skills programs. A BC Housing proposal to build this form of housing in Hope was voted down by councillors in a 4-to-1 vote on Nov. 23.

Kicking off the protest outside district hall, organizer Scott Penner said the demand was nothing less than a 52-unit supportive housing building as BC Housing had originally planned to build. Hope’s council voted against rezoning the housing agency’s property at 650 Old Hope Princeton Way, effectively vetoing plans to build the supportive housing development.

Read more: Council says no to BC Housing’s plans for supportive housing in Hope

Some challenged Hope’s decisionmakers to be “homeless” for a day, others expressed their disappointment with the council decision to not rezone the property. “Shame on you Hope! Should have voted Yes!” read a white sheet of paper displayed by a protester.

Some carried signs asking “What’s plan B?,” a question which has not yet been addressed by either level of government.

The vote by council Nov. 23 means the future operation of the House of Hope emergency shelter is also in question. The rezoning would have made the shelter permanent under a special shelter and supportive housing zone – it was previously operating under a temporary agreement by council, Mayor Peter Robb said. As a stopgap measure, councillors voted Nov. 23 to permit the shelter to operate until April 1, 2021.

For photos and interviews from the protest, pick up the Dec. 10 edition of the Hope Standard.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

@emelie_writesLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hope Standard