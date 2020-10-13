Hope in the Darkness Walk for Youth Mental Health draws to a close

A number of Vancouver’s police officers came out to the closing ceremonies. (Photo Contributed)

Hope in the Darkness, a cross-country walk for youth mental health, wrapped up its three-month long journey with closing ceremonies held in Vancouver on Oct. 12.

Kevin Redsky, founder of the initiative, walked through the Elk Valley back in early September, when a number of the valley’s residents, including Mayors Wilks and Qualizza, came out to walk through the valley alongside him.

Since he began this year’s walk on July 15, Redsky ambled thousands of kilometres through rain, wind and sunshine. Touching countless municipalities from Manitoba to British Columbia, he encouraged each Canadian community he passed through to band together in support of youth mental health.

“Be the bridge,” writes a post written at the culmination of Redsky’s journey, posted on the Hope in the Darkness Facebook page.

“Fill those gaps. It isn’t one person that makes change, it takes many of us. Working together is extremely important. We don’t always have the answers to fix a problem, but as teams we can join our thoughts and concepts. If we need help with solutions with young people, we should work together.”

For more information, visit their website at Hopeinthedarkness.wordpress.com or email walkforyouthmentalhealth@gmail.com.

