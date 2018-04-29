Hope in History: Con artists, catastrophes averted and more

April 2003: 15 years ago

Tragedy was averted on Highway 3 as all 34 people involved in a bus crash survived. Only three people suffered minor injuries. The bus was carrying a Junior B hockey team, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks from Fruitvale B.C., on their way home when the bus collided with another vehicle. The three occupants in the other vehicle were transported with non-life threatening injuries to the Fraser Canyon Hospital.

A con artist stationed in Hope for a month was arrested and charged, after Hope RCMP became suspicious about the man living at a local trailer park. “His ploy was to send advertising pamphlets around the province offering computer repairs, and then disappearing from the area, along with customers’ computers,” wrote reporter Simone Rolph.

April 1993: 25 years ago

The district was keen on cracking down on rowdy pool halls —by revising its pool hall bylaw to be able to call pool hall owners before council after three “incidents.” After either three bylaw infractions or incidents documented by the RCMP, the owners must explain to council “why their business licence should not be revoked.” Licences for pool halls also went up from around $80 to $1,000. Mayor Bud Gardner explained the hike was a result of the increased time spent by council and district staff on complaints.

April 1973: 45 years ago

A Hope man invented an improved pedal mechanism for bicycles “in which the conventional crank is replaced by a forward axle rotated by pedal operated pedal arms, and pedal positions which require substantial exertion to produce relatively little output power are eliminated,” read the Hope Standard April 11 edition. Howard R. Roberts was in the process of negotiating for the sale or licensing of the invention to manufacturers.

