Hope emergency group holding info session for Alertable app

Alertable sends out sounds and text to users when an emergency is in their location

The Alertable app is available for free and can be a source of emergency information. (Alertable app image)

A new committee in Hope is hosting a public online event to teach residents how to use an emergency notification system.

The app Alertable became popular over the summer when wildfires were threatening many communities. It’s a free downloadable app for cell phones that blast various sounds and text to share information about various dangers.

In addition to wildfire dangers, it’s able to convey messages about evacuations, road closures and floods.

The Hope Citizens Emergency and Disaster Planning Committee will host a Zoom meeting on Oct. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be answering any questions people have about the app. The app is being used by municipalities and organizations such as Drive BC and the B.C. Wildfire Service to relay information to the public.

There is no need to preregister for the meeting, but it is limited to 100 attendants.

To sign up for Alertable visit hope.ca/emergency-management.

To join in the meeting, email hopecitizensdisastercommittee@gmail.com for a link and passcode.

