Hope Council preview for Feb. 22 meeting

Monday’s District of Hope council meeting takes place over Facebook Live on the district page at Facebook.com/districtofhope. The broadcast begins at 7 p.m.

There are no action items on the agenda concerning the Hope Station House, the fate of which was discussed at length during the Feb. 8 meeting. A number of points listed on the agenda recap the discussion during the first meeting of the month.

The district determined a volunteer group, possibly the Coalition for the Preservation of the Hope Station House, would be responsible for approaching the province about a stay of demolition and for finding funding for preservation and restoration efforts.

The May 31 deadline marking the expiration of the district’s licence to occupy is not yet set in stone as a request for proposals for demolition has not been finalized and the district hasn’t entered into contract. Demolition is currently slated for completion in April.

RELATED: Hope Council preview for Feb. 8 meeting

The council has three zoning and development issues on the docket: 419 5th Avenue, 21437 Lakeview Crescent and 21196 Kettle Valley Road.

Council will convene in a closed meeting prior to 7 p.m. per Community Charter Section 90 (1)(e), the acquisitions, disposition and expropriation of land or improvements, if the council considers that disclosure could reasonably be expected to harm the interests of the municipality.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hope Standard