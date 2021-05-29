Hope council pens letter of support for supportive housing plan

Housing would be made available for adults with cognitive disabilities

A housing project for people with cognitive disabilities could be coming to Hope.

The Fraser Inclusive & Supportive Housing Society (FISH) is looking to provide safe, affordable housing on Wallace Street, and approached the District of Hope for its support.

FISH will be looking for grants to make the housing become a reality, and asked council to write a letter of support for that purpose.

The group presented to council earlier this year, and on Tuesday night they approved that letter.

“The FISH Society’s proposal to provide high-quality, accessible housing in our downtown core in close proximity to shopping, restaurants and other amenities, addresses the lack of affordable, independent housing options the District currently has for adults with developmental disabilities,” the letter, penned by Mayor Peter Robb, says.

Council also commended the society for including seniors in their development plans.

They said council “concurs with their belief that each group would serve to enhance a sense of community as they become neighbours.”

Garry Vath and George Preston of FISH laid out their plans in March 2021, to a receptive council.

“This is super exciting, and keep going,” Coun. Heather Stewin told the FISH representatives at the time. “Go, go, go!”

– with files from Adam Louis

Hope Standard