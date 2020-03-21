Hope council meeting to go ahead Monday, no agenda items on COVID-19

The district say they aim to livestream the meeting on Facebook

The District of Hope’s regularly scheduled council meeting is going ahead Monday, but the district is urging those without “direct business on the agenda” to stay away from district hall.

The meeting agenda includes several rezoning applications but no agenda items related to the COVID-19 virus. This does not mean the meeting will not discuss the pandemic – mayor and council can share their thoughts when they give their regular reports back to council and can bring items up towards the end of the meeting.

The district is urging residents without direct business at council not to attend. For those who still want to see what was said at council, the Hope Ratepayers upload video of meetings here. The district says they are also working on being able to livestream meetings on their Facebook page.

As B.C.’s top doctor Bonnie Henry urges Canadians to keep a safe six ft (two metre) distance between themselves and others, it is unclear how this will be maintained in council chambers. Normally, mayor and councillors sit side-by-side at a half-moon shaped desk facing a public gallery, while district staffers sit opposite them.

The steps the district has taken so far in response to the COVID-19 pandemic include the closing of their public washrooms as well as in-person services at municipal hall.

Highlights of items to be discussed Monday:

At 6:30 p.m. a public hearing will be held, to amend the district’s zoning bylaw allowing lot owners at 64000 Edwards Drive to add a secondary dwelling. The lot is currently zoned for single family development. One email from a neighbouring property has been received, in opposition to the proposed change. Residents can submit comments or questions about the proposed change up until 4pm Monday.

The district’s bylaw department may get a new vehicle, but the cost can’t be over $40,000 including PST. This will be discussed Monday.

The rezoning of the site of American Creek Lodge at 23200 Trans-Canada Highway from limited to comprehensive development will be discussed. No further information about the plans for the site were included in a council package, The Hope Standard will provide more information when it becomes available.

Council will consider an application to rezone 607 Willow Street, to allow a developer to subdivide the lot and build two homes there. Another rezoning application for 21088 Lakeview Crescent will also be considered – the developers plans are to build a duplex on the site.

A number of policies and plans are set to be adopted, including the 2020 Water Conservation Plan, Reserves and Surplus Police and Capital Asset Policy.

Any further measures the district is taking responding to COVID-19 that may be announced at Monday’s meeting will be immediately shared by The Hope Standard.

