Hope council begins choosing grants for forest legacy profits

Committee of the whole has to whittle down requests by half, will reconvene in August

Hope council began the onerous task of whittling down the list of who will receive funds from a forest legacy fund this week.

They held a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night, prior to regular council, in which they began to review a list of requests from community groups. They have $100,000 to grant to groups from the Cascade Lower Canyon Community Forest. However, they received more than twice that in requests, at about $209,000. Those requests came from 20 different groups in the community, ranging from the Hope Scouts to the Mount Hope Senior Citizens Housing Society.

They worked their way partway down the list, with each councillor leaving the room when a decision they had connections to came up. But the group did not make it to the end of the list and has put the task over to a Committee of the Whole in late August.