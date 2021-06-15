Hope Communities in Bloom puts out call for nominations

Twelve gardens will win a 2021 Communities in Bloom/Miracle-Gro Best Garden Selection Award

Hope Communities in Bloom is looking for the top gardens in town and needs your help.

Twelve spots are available in the 2021 Communities in Bloom/Miracle-Gro Best Garden Selection Award program.

According to a post on the Hope Communities in Bloom Facebook page, “We are looking for spectacular front gardens – shrubs, floral, veggie, incredible landscaping and people who have not been recognized for their efforts in the past.”

Winners will receive a sign recognizing their yard as a ‘Best Garden Selection.’ They’ll also receive a congratulatory letter, and products from Scott’s Miracle Gro.

Nominations can be sent by Facebook private message to Teresa Williams.

