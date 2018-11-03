Hope business offers to paint recycling logos onto bins

Rona offers the service in exchange for non-perishable food items or gently used clothing

As Hope residents begin switching from blue bags to containers for recycling, a local business is offering to spraypaint recycling logo onto their bins.

Rona is offering to spray paint a white recycling logo onto residents’ new or existing curbside bins, in exchange for a non-perishable food item or clean, gently used clothing which will be donated to the Hope and Area Transition Society.

At least 10 bins were spraypainted on Thursday, the first day Rona began offering the service. People can bring in their bins between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at FVBS Rona, 451 Corbett St.

Rona began offering the service when there was a shortage of recycling stickers at district hall, there are now stickers available there.

Starting Oct. 31, residents of the District of Hope can no longer use blue bags for recycling, they should use bins with a lid not exceeding 121 litres (32 gallons).

