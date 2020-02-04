Hope bus route could see delays due to snow today

A snowfall warning in the Fraser Valley has prompted an advisory about transit routes in Hope.

BC Transit has sent out an alert for the Hope Regional Transit System – Route 22, for riders to expect service delays.

“With more snow on the way for Tuesday, Feb. 4, please expect delays due to road and weather conditions,” BC Transit says. “These alerts will be updated as conditions change.”

The alert was sent out just after midnight. To keep track of transit delays for Hope, visit www.bctransit.com/hope.

The most recent snowfall warning from Environment Canada says that areas can expect to see anywhere from 5 cm to 20 cm of snow today and tonight. The snow will be heavy and wet and should transition to rain tonight or tomorrow, they add.

