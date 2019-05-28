Hope bestowed Gold Rush Trail historic artifact by Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association

Pictured here, members of the township of Lillooet holding one of the many signs being gifted, which was delivered to them on May 6. Submitted

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association and the Gold Rush Trail Management Committee are excited to hit the road and present the historic Gold Rush Trail signs to communities, museums, and founding partners, such as the District of Hope.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to ensure Gold Rush Trail artifacts are preserved in our communities for future generations,” said Amy Thacker, CEO of Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association. “The Gold Rush Trail is our collective asset.”

The Gold Rush Trail is the story of British Columbia, and gold is not the only treasure found on the trail. The rich history of civilizations, diverse cultures, languages and traditions that came before us also comes to life along the way.

The Gold Rush Trail begins at the mouth of the Fraser River in New Westminster and winds its way north to Barkerville Historic Town & Park, following the traditional Indigenous peoples’ trading routes utilized during the fur trade and expanded during the gold rushes of 1858-1862.

The original Gold Rush Trail highway signs were established by the provincial government in mid-1980s to promote the Gold Rush Trail. In 2015, the Gold Rush Trail Management Committee, in collaboration with communities and partners along the corridor, completed a brand refresh and became the first aligned brand with Destination British Columbia’s Super, Natural British Columbia® brand.

“As an aficionado of the Gold Rush Trail for 50 years, the old Gold Rush Trail signs were a significant marker along the journey and the fact that these sign will be preserved in local museums and heritage sites is a brilliant idea,” said Brent Rutherford, Gold Rush Trail Management Committee Member. “It is a transition from the old to new.”

The legacy of the Gold Rush Trail still continues today: when travelling this historic trail, visitors have a chance to disconnect, get away from the crowds and truly connect with history, culture and nature. This trail is a both a story and a history shaped by nature.

The local presentation of the Gold Rush Trail sign will take place at Yale’s Historic Site (31187 Douglas Street) on Thursday, May 30, at 1:30 p.m.

