Hope area sees six more COVID-19 cases

For the second week in a row, COVID-19 case numbers are rising in the Hope local health area.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there were six new cases of COVID-19 from Feb 14 to Feb. 20. This is up from three cases recorded from Feb. 7 to Feb. 3 and is the highest transmission rate in four weeks.

COVID-19 numbers continue to stay in the single digits as they have for the past five weeks of recorded data and through a bulk of 2021 thus far.

There have been no new school exposure events in Fraser-Cascade School District 78 in six weeks. Hope has not had a public exposure event since November. There are also no current outbreaks in the Hope local health area.

There have been 42 cases of COVID-19 in the Hope local health area in 2021 so far; there were 63 cases between January 2020 and January 2021 with an average transmission rate of about 1.2 cases per week.

The average transmission rate for 2021 thus far is about five cases per week.

