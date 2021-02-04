Hope area sees single new COVID-19 case in a week

The Hope local health area saw only one new case of COVID-19 in the most recent data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (Graphic/BCCDC)

For the second straight week, Hope local health area’s new COVID cases have dropped.

The most recent data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control states that from Jan. 24 to 30 saw only one new case of COVID-19 in the Hope local health area. This follows a sharp two-week dip from an 18-case surge about two weeks after New Year’s Eve; there were only eight cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 17 to 23.

The Hope local health area has among the lowest rates of COVID-19 in the eastern Fraser Valley, according to the data.

There are currently no exposure events or outbreaks in the Hope area as of publication.

