Hope area sees seven new COVID cases as 2021 totals approach 60

In all of 2020, there were 63 cases of COVID-19 for the Hope local health area

During the last full week of March, the Hope local health area saw the highest uptick in COVID cases in four weeks.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there were seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Hope area. March started off with zero new COVID cases for the Hope area, followed by a slight uptick of two new cases before falling back down to zero again in the third week.

This brings the case total in the first three months of 2021 to 58 in the Hope area with an average of 4.8 cases per week. From Jan. 2020 to Jan. 2021, there were 63 local cases of COVID-19 with an average of about 1.2 per week.

There are no new school exposure events for the Fraser-Cascade school district; the last exposure was recorded on Jan. 11. The Hope local health area remains free of public exposure events in 2021 so far.

Vaccine distribution is underway in Hope at two locations – Fraser Canyon Hospital and the Hope Public Health Office. Booking is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by phone at 1-855-755-2455 or from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. online at fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking. Holiday hours apply on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

As of Thursday, April 1, seniors aged 73 and older may book their vaccine appointments; all Indigenous adults may also book.

The Hope Royal Canadian Legion Hall is also hosting a one-day clinic on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Provincial health officials have been hinting at a third wave after a steady increase throughout the end of March, culminating at a record-breaking 1,013 cases hitting B.C. on March 31.

