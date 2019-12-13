Hop on for the lights tour in the Creston Valley

Brighten up your holiday season this year with the lights tour in the Creston Valley transit system.

Brighten up your holiday season this year with the lights tour in the Creston Valley transit system.

The Town of Creston, the Regional District of Central Kootenay and BC Transit are once again offering the traditional Tour of Lights, from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20.

There will be two nightly trips at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Hop on the Tour of Lights bus at the Creston and District Community Complex for $1 and enjoy an hour-long tour of colourful light displays around town.

To reserve a seat, call the Creston Valley Visitor Centre at 250-428-4342 (subject to availability).

For more information, bus routes and schedules in the Creston Valley, please visit bctransit.com/creston-valley.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter