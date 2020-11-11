Poppy window decor was displayed on the windows of the Community Futures Building in Houston and others, honouring those who have served to preserve our freedom. Houston resident Margaret Veenstra posted a poppy challenge on the Houston Legion Facebook asking residents to create a sea of poppies community wide. See Remembrance Day special section on pages 10, 11, 12 & 13. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

Honouring those who served

