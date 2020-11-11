Poppy window decor was displayed on the windows of the Community Futures Building in Houston and others, honouring those who have served to preserve our freedom. Houston resident Margaret Veenstra posted a poppy challenge on the Houston Legion Facebook asking residents to create a sea of poppies community wide. See Remembrance Day special section on pages 10, 11, 12 & 13. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

Honouring those who served

Poppy window decor was displayed on the windows of the Community Futures Building in Houston and others, honouring those who have served to preserve our freedom. Houston resident Margaret Veenstra posted a poppy challenge on the Houston Legion Facebook asking residents to create a sea of poppies community wide. See Remembrance Day special section on pages 10, 11, 12 & 13. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Nov. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Poppy window decor was displayed on the windows of the Community Futures Building in Houston and others, honouring those who have served to preserve our freedom. Houston resident Margaret Veenstra posted a poppy challenge on the Houston Legion Facebook asking residents to create a sea of poppies community wide. See Remembrance Day special section on pages 10, 11, 12 & 13. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

Houston Today

Previous story
Two pools to re-open in Langley Township by January
Next story
Williams Lake imposing remedation orders on 11 Frizzi Road properties

Just Posted

Most Read