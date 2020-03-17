Honouring the power of women in Quesnel

Kathleen Daly peruses the silent purse auction Monday, March 9 during the International Women’s Day event at the Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre. This year’s event featured the silent purse auction, refreshments and a discussion about women in politics. “I think it’s kind of two-pronged — it’s celebrating in a sense, you want to recognize what women have done and honour how far we have come, but there is still a lot to be done,” Maureen Trotter says of the event. The Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre is a feminist collective committed to promoting the rights of all women and providing women centered services in our community, and the centre has begun a letter-writing campaign to Premier John Horgan to ask him to commit to providing residents in our community with critical resources, particularly a detox facility and adequate alcohol and drug treatment services. The Women’s Centre is also encouraging people to write their own stories about the lack of social services in the community. Anyone interested in signing the letter or adding their own letter can contact the Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre at 250-992-8472 or qwrc@shawcable.com. (Lindsay Chung - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

This year’s International Women’s Day event at the Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre featured a silent purse auction, refreshments and a discussion about women in politics.

“I think it’s kind of two-pronged — it’s celebrating in a sense, you want to recognize what women have done and honour how far we have come, but there is still a lot to be done,” Maureen Trotter says of the event, held March 9.

The Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre is a feminist collective committed to promoting the rights of all women and providing women centered services in our community, and the centre has begun a letter-writing campaign to Premier John Horgan to ask him to commit to providing residents in our community with critical resources, particularly a detox facility and adequate alcohol and drug treatment services. The Women’s Centre is also encouraging people to write their own stories about the lack of social services in the community. Anyone interested in signing the letter or adding their own letter can contact the Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre at 250-992-8472 or qwrc@shawcable.com.

During the International Women’s Day gathering, many women spoke about how fortunate Quesnel is to still have a Women’s Resource Centre and how important its services are in the community, particularly counselling services.

