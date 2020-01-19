Honour a deserving conservationist by nominating them for a Canadian Conservation Achievement Award

Who is making a difference in the conservation of Canadian wildlife? Whose efforts are inspiring great strides in conservation education? Whose project will result in long term conservation benefits to a community? Who is using an artistic platform to stir passions about wildlife conservation? Which youth have taken it upon themselves to do something profoundly impactful for wildlife?

Do you know someone who is contributing to conservation efforts in Canada? If so, the Canadian Wildlife Federation is inviting you to nominate them for their Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards Program. (Metro Creative photo)

Who is making a difference in the conservation of Canadian wildlife? Whose efforts are inspiring great strides in conservation education? Whose project will result in long term conservation benefits to a community? Who is using an artistic platform to stir passions about wildlife conservation? Which youth have taken it upon themselves to do something profoundly impactful for wildlife?

If you know someone who is contributing to conservation efforts in Canada, the Canadian Wildlife Federation is inviting you to nominate them for their Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards Program.

Each year countless Canadians of all ages demonstrate their commitment to wildlife conservation through active involvement. Their actions contribute to the protection of our country’s natural heritage for the benefit and enjoyment of future generations. These are the people who need you to nominate them for an award.

Awards include:

The Roland Michener Conservation Award: For any individual who has demonstrated a commitment to conservation through effective and responsible activities that promote, enhance and further the conservation of Canada’s natural resources is eligible for this award.

The Roderick Haig-Brown Award: For any individual who has made a significant contribution to furthering the sport of angling and/or the conservation, development and wise use of Canada’s recreational fisheries is eligible for this award.

The Past Presidents’ Canadian Legislator Award: For any individual who is a provincial, territorial, or federal elected legislator and who has made a significant contribution to the conservation of wildlife in Canada is eligible for this award.

Outstanding Affiliate Conservation Project – The Doug Clarke Memorial Award: For any conservation project that was completed during the previous year by any Canadian Wildlife Federation affiliate, its clubs, or its members is eligible for this award. To be eligible, a project must be submitted by an affiliate. Details of a project must include a concise description of its purpose, activities, extent of participation by individuals, project costs and duration of the project, results achieved and a summary of how the project benefited wildlife.

Canadian Outdoorsperson of the Year Award: For any Canadian outdoorsperson who has demonstrated an active commitment to conservation in Canada is eligible for this award. All nominations must include a complete summary of candidate’s outdoor and conservation activities including affiliations with organizations and service clubs, participation in civic affairs and youth groups, etc., as well as biographical information.

Youth in Action – The Wade Luzny Youth Conservation Award: For any Canadian youth or youth group who have participated in a wildlife or habitat conservation project, or activity. Nominations must include a summary of the project or activity, including information about the group and its members.

Conservation Mentors: Any individual or group who has made significant contribution in creating or presenting programs that are dedicated toward Youth in introducing the importance of Conservation, Habitat or Wildlife.

Conservation in the Arts: For any individual or group that brings awareness to conservation through an artistic means is eligible for this award. Artistic expression includes but is not limited to; painting, sculpture, photography, writing, song, choreography.

WILD Educator of the Year Award: Any WILD Education facilitator or instructor who utilizes CWF’s education programming (Project WILD, Below Zero, WILD About Sports) to provide innovative and meaningful experiences for youth that focus on wildlife and the building of a conservation ethic.

To find out more and how to nominate an individual deserving of recognition go to: http://cwf-fcf.org/en/explore/awards/