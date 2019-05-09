Wildflower students check out the bees at the school’s observation hive that was installed in 2017. Nelson city council has agreed to allow another hive built at Hume School. Photo: Tyler Harper

Honey bees to make a home at Hume School

City council has approved a planned hive for the school

Hume School is getting its own bee hive.

Nelson city council passed a request Monday for an glass observation apiary to be installed on the third floor of Hume. Council approval was necessary because of a city bylaw that prevents apiaries from being built within city limits.

The hive, which is provided by the Bee Awareness Society, is the second council has agreed to allow in a Nelson school. Wildflower School was granted a honey bee hive for one year in 2017, and had an extension approved last year.

City staff said there have been no complaints about the Wildflower hive.

Previous story
Thieves target Sidney in multiple car break-ins late Monday night
Next story
Walls come down at site of downtown Victoria fire

Just Posted

Most Read